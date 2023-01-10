Oswego County distributes ARPA funding to Pathway of Hope

Oswego County presents a check to the Oswego County Salvation Army in the amount of $300,000 for its Pathway of Hope program. The organization will receive the ARPA funding over a three-year period to be used for intensive case management services. Pictured from left are: Oswego County Legislator Tim Stahl, District 20; Oswego County Salvation Army Lieutenant Alyxandra Allen; Pathway of Hope Supervisor Kristen Fragale; and Legislator James Scanlon, District 16.

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution to distribute funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the Pathway of Hope program. The award designates a total of $300,000 to be distributed over three years to the program which provides intensive case management services to Oswego County families.

Pathway of Hope is a Salvation Army national initiative with the mission of assisting families in breaking the cycle of poverty. The project focuses on addressing root causes of poverty and helps families in crisis improve their quality of life. Case management services assist families with access to childcare, early education resources, development of employment skills, improved mental and physical well-being, better overall health outcomes and more.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.