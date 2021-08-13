OSWEGO – Virgina Limmiatis, a spokeswoman for National Grid, was one of 11 women identified in the Attorney General’s report of sexual allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Asked how she is doing, she replied, “I’m holding up, I’m holding up.”
Limmiatis has accused Cuomo of brushing his hand across her National Grid shirt at breast level, allegedly pretending to brush a spider off her. According to published reports, Limmiatis was in line to greet the governor at a 2017 event held at the county’s Fish Hatchery in Altmar, Oswego County.
Limmiatis allegedly told four people of the governor’s behavior later that day, including her boss, who allegedly did nothing. There seem to be no eyewitnesses to the incident.
Now, four years later, after 10 other women have come out alleging sexual improprieties on the part of Cuomo, she has said she felt she must come out with her story.
“The events have been brought to light over the last several months,” she said.
Although Limmiatis lives in Syracuse, because the alleged incident happened in Oswego County, District Attorney Gregory Oakes has been asked to investigate.
“I’m reaching out to the attorney general’s office,” Oakes said in a recent interview. “I’ve got a letter that’s going out to the AG’s office tomorrow (Aug. 5) requesting a copy of all reports, statements, notes, whatever they have regarding the particular incident so I can look at it to make an assessment and to see whether there is potentially criminal liability. Most importantly, to be able to get the contact information for Virginia so I can talk with her to really gauge what it is she would like out of this. There’s a lot of moving parts here. So, one, factually, are there allegations of conduct that would support a charge? Secondarily, is this something she would want to pursue, or is she just happy having it be part of the AG’s report? And then, the allegation is that the incident occurred in May of 2017, four years ago, and so there’s potentially a statute of limitations issue that we have to look at, depending on the nature of the conduct and what potential charges, if any, it would amount to. I don’t want to prejudge it and say, ‘Yeah, there’s definitely criminal liability here.’ This is just very early stages of information gathering. I want to make sure that Virginia knows what her options are under the law.”
Oakes is not ready to say there will or won’t be charges made against Cuomo.
“It’s information gathering at this point. The attorney general’s report seems to reach one conclusion and describes certain behavior. I just want to make sure that lines up with the information that was provided, lines up with Virginia’s recollection and other information that may be available.”
At this point, Oakes said, he is relying on the attorney general’s report rather than information he has obtained through his own investigation. But, he said, “we want to make sure we do our due diligence.”
Oakes intends to reach out to Limmiatis’s attorney, Mariann Wang, and hopes to have a sit-down meeting with her.
“I want to make sure I have a clear understanding of what Virginia went through, what her experience was,” he said.
Oakes intends to look deeper into her story rather than rely solely on police or other published reports. He’ll be looking into whether there are witnesses to the alleged incident along with any pertinent texts, emails, “or other things that would tend to support, corroborate, what she went through at the time.”
Attorney Mariann Wang, to whom Virginia Limmiatis referred all questions, could not be reached for comment.
