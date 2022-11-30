OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to remind snowmobilers to complete their annual snowmobile registration for the season.
Snowmobilers are encouraged to renew their registration at any of the three DMV offices in Oswego County, either by stopping into an office or sending it by mail. When registering in person or via mail at a local DMV location, 12.7% of revenue from those transactions stays in the county.
“We hope that all snowmobilers ride safely this season and enjoy the expansive trails that Oswego County has to offer,” Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur said. “Start by visiting us at a local DMV office to renew your registration. You’ll get friendly and personal customer service, while the revenue from the transaction stays right here in our county.”
- The Pulaski DMV is located at 2 Broad St. and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
- The Fulton DMV is located at 200 N. Second St. and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
- The Oswego DMV is located at 384 E. River Rd. and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m., except for on Wednesdays, when it is open until 6:15 p.m.
