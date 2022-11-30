Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow. High near 45F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snowy and windy conditions this evening. Snow will taper off to a few snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.