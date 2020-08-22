SYRACUSE — Nicholas Tarbell, 32, of Syracuse, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison by the Hon. Thomas J. McAvoy of the U.S. District Court, Binghamton, on Aug. 5, for conspiring to distribute marijuana and money laundering.
His drug dealing came to a halt over a year-and-a-half ago with his arrest in late January 2019 for selling almost 800 pounds of marijuana from Canada through the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation and down south as far as Virginia between January and August 2017, all the while on the radar of the Oswego County Drug Task Force and numerous other agencies, according to Assistant United States Attorney Richard Southwick.
It was “undoubtedly a longer-term investigation,” Southwick said, “and usually on those types of things, conspiracy-type charges, it’s not like a one-hit where they locate an automobile carrying drugs or make a buy and arrest somebody, it’s usually a longer-term investigation, and frequently, after all the evidence is gathered, the conspiracy is shown to have gone back several years before the final arrest is made.”
In fact, Southwick said later, “this goes back a few years. There was a wiretap obtained by the Oswego County District Attorney’s office, and that dealt with some local dealers in Oswego County. In the course of monitoring that wiretap, they learned they were part of a much larger group that was bringing large quantities of marijuana down from Canada through the Akwesasne reservation and distributing it in various locations, as far south as Virginia. A lot of it was going to Syracuse. Some of it went to local Oswego County dealers. So, because it went out of Oswego, and it went across state lines, the District Attorney’s office and the Oswego County Joint Task Force contacted our office (the U.S. Department of Justice, Northern District of New York). Homeland Security Investigations is a part of that county drug task force, so there was already some federal law enforcement working on this. That wiretap was then adopted for federal prosecution by our office. The case continued and led to two separate indictments, one of which I think is finished, and the other one, there may be a defendant or two left. Mr. Tarbell was one of the ones that was involved from Syracuse, receiving quantities of marijuana by couriers who were bringing it down from Canada, across the border at the reservation, and from there, drove it down to upstate New York where it was accepted by drug dealers who, in turn, probably sold to other drug dealers. It was a pretty large quantity. That’s how the case developed.
“What they learned pretty early on,” Southwick continued, “was that this was a network of people that really went beyond Oswego County. And then from there, they were able to, through the wiretap and the investigations that followed that, they were able to use the wiretap to identify sources, routes, people that are delivering marijuana and also the people they’re delivering it to. So, the case develops from there. This was a case that went way beyond Oswego County, into another country even. So, the advantage of bringing it to federal court is that we have some statutes that permit us to charge a little bit wider in scope. But also, because that county task force has federal agencies on it, they have the ability to get information way beyond the county of Oswego.”
In case you’re thinking of going into this business, here’s what you’re up against.
“The Oswego County Drug Task Force is made up of a number of different agencies,” Southwick explained, “including participation by Homeland Security Investigations and also IRS. That’s a multi-agency investigative drug task force. They have a lot of investigative resources, because you have local police, troopers, sheriffs, and police who are very conversant with the local drug dealers, and then the wiretap gives you a larger picture of the people who are supplying them, and also gives law enforcement sort of a real-time picture of what’s going on, and it provides a greater resource, because when there’s that kind of real-time intelligence, you can do things like interdict shipments that are coming down, you can conduct surveillance, so you know where they’re going, to see who they’re meeting with, and that gives you a whole new set of targets and people to look at. That’s how the case developed, and that’s how Oswego County was connected with it.”
According to Southwick, some drugs were seized in the case, though he could not say whether they were seized from Tarbell.
Not only was Tarbell sentenced to 63 months in federal prison and four years post-release supervision, he was assessed a fine of $469,184, an amount Southwick said, “represents ill-gotten gains, the proceeds of the crime.”
So, as you can see in this cautionary tale, you not only lose your freedom, you lose all your money too.
Tarbell will go to a federal prison, which Southwick said will usually occur within about a month, after Tarbell is assessed and classified as to which prison would be appropriate dependent upon his criminal history.
Federal law allows prisoners up to 52 days per year off their sentence for good behavior. In addition to receiving credit for time served awaiting trial, Tarbell could be released in three years. Post-release supervision is very similar to parole, any violation of which can send the parolee back to prison for the remainder of the term of post-release supervision.
