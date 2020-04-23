Oswego County DSS announces changes in state child support customer service

MEXICO - The Oswego County Department of Social Services Child Support Unit is still available to assist customers during the current COVID-19 pandemic. However, the state-run Child Support Customer Service Helpline (1-888-208-4485) is operating at reduced capacity. The state helpline is staffed 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday with limited customer service representatives available to answer general questions.
Callers may experience longer than usual wait times for representatives to answer their calls on the state-run child support line. No specific case information will be available.
Customers can reach the Oswego County Child Support Unit directly through the following alternative methods:
• Email childsupport@oswegocounty.com;
• Mail to Oswego County Child Support Enforcement Unit, PO Box 436, Mexico, NY 13114;
• Use the drop-box outside the Department of Social Services (DSS) office located at 100 Spring St., Mexico, NY 13114.
Customers may also obtain limited information regarding their case, and information regarding how to apply for Child Support Services, via the state website at www.childsupport.ny.gov.
While the Child Support Unit at DSS is open and is accepting new Child Support applications, Oswego County Family Court is currently closed. This means Child Support staff are unable to file petitions with court to establish a new Child Support order, modify a current court order, or file a violation petition for failure to pay support. Once Family Court re-opens, the unit will resume filing petitions.
Customers are asked to contact the Child Support Unit using one of the above-noted methods if they have questions.
