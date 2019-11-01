OSWEGO - The Oswego County Department of Social Services building, 100 Spring St., Mexico will be closed today, Friday, Nov. 1, due to a power outage. All other county buildings and facilities are open and running on a normal schedule.
Oswego County DSS closing due to power outage
