Oswego County DSS running essential operations

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) continues to run essential operations. Appointments for assistance programs such as cash assistance, HEAP, SNAP and Medicaid are being handled over the phone.
Be advised that staff are working remotely, so calls from DSS for application or recertification appointments may come from a blocked number as staff are using cell phones to reach out to the public. If expecting a call from DSS, stay by the phone number given to them, so not to miss the call.
If people need to reach out to a staff person for any DSS program information or for updates regarding the status of operations, call 315-963-5000. People may also visit the website for DSS contact information at www.oswegocounty.com/dss.
The following email addresses will connect people to assistance programs teams:
The Career Centers in Mexico and Fulton are closed until further notice.
