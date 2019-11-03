A total of 678 people in Oswego County showed up to vote early from Oct. 26-Nov. 2.
There were nine consecutive days of early voting so residents can perform their civic duty before Election Day Nov. 5. All early voting in Oswego County took place at the Board of Elections office, 185 E. Seneca St., Oswego.
New York is one of 39 states that offers early voting. The state Legislature passed a law earlier this year to improve the voting process including a measure for early voting. The goal is to get more and more people out to cast their votes, said Cheryl Couser, speaking for the state Board of Elections in Albany.
Oswego County Democratic Elections Commissioner Laura Brazak said the county still has seen the same number of people show up for absentee ballots, so people showing up for early voting did not cut into the number of absentees being filed. So the early voters were simply people who wanted to vote before Nov. 5 or those who can’t make it to vote on Nov. 5.
No one was really sure what to expect with early voting and how many people would participate.
