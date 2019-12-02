OSWEGO – Exelon Generation will conduct its semi-annual, full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant and Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3. During the test, 40 sirens in the 10-mile radius surrounding the nuclear plants in Scriba will sound for three to five minutes. Additional single-siren tests may be conducted throughout the day. Exelon Generation tests the siren system on a monthly and bi-annual basis to ensure public safety.
In an actual emergency, the sirens would sound to alert the public to tune in to a local Emergency Alert System (EAS) radio or television station for information. These stations are listed in the emergency planning brochure mailed to households and businesses in the 10‑mile Emergency Planning Zone around the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant and Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station.
The Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station is a dual‑unit nuclear power facility that produces more than 1,937 megawatts of carbon‑free electricity – enough to power nearly two million homes. The nearby 838‑megawatt James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant generates carbon‑free electricity for more than 800,000 homes and businesses. The stations are located about seven miles northeast of Oswego and 50 miles north of Syracuse.
