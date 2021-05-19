SANDY CREEK – Carol Sweeney, president of the Oswego County Fair, confirmed Wednesday morning, May 19, the fair has been cancelled.
The fair’s 15-member board voted unanimously Tuesday, May 11 that this year’s fair should not and could not go on under the state’s COVID restrictions.
“Because of the way we’re structured,” Sweeney said, “unless we have 100% of our activities going on, it would be difficult for us to pay for the fair. And we decided we didn’t want to go into the red to have the fair. We’ll wait ’til next year.”
But money wasn’t the only deciding factor. The animal shows and competitions were very much on the board’s mind and would not be allowed under present COVID restrictions.
“We all know what the purpose of the fair is,” Sweeney said. “The purpose of the fair is not to have rides, and not to have all these other things going on, the purpose of the fair is to promote agriculture in our county and to support our people who want to show. Cooperative Extension attended our meeting, and they’re going to go ahead and offer the 4-H members a place to show, and any other youth who want to. I believe they’re going to do something for them. So, we didn’t feel like we were abandoning them. Cooperative Extension last year provided an avenue for the youth, and I’m sure they will do that again this year.
“We were very confused by what’s going to happen at the State Fair,” Sweeney continued. “According to what the governor has said, there’s not going to be any show for the animals, so I was very confused, and we couldn’t get clarification. We tried. As of the Tuesday we took the vote, we did not have any response from Ag and Markets (the New York state Dept. of Agriculture and Markets). We weren’t able to contact them. They’re the ones who determine about the animals, etc.”
And so, COVID has done in the county fair for the second year in a row.
“We are just very cautious about becoming a place where the virus would be spread,” Sweeney said. “We talked a lot about social distancing and wearing masks, we talked about all these things, and it was the wish of the people who attended the meeting and the board that we not do our August event but maybe plan for a later event.”
Sweeney said she and the board will be planning a fall-themed event tentatively scheduled for the first week in October.
They are counting on most of the COVID restrictions being relaxed by then, she said.
“We just keep our fingers crossed that by then, we should be open. We should not have a lot of restrictions. We could live with some,” she said, “but maybe not all.”
