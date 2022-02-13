Oswego County FCU announces the 2022 Hometown Heroes banner program

OSWEGO - Bill Carhart, CEO of the Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), announced that they would continue its “Hometown Heroes” banner program. The Hometown Heroes Banner Program honors veterans (both living and deceased) and active-duty members of the Armed Forces in the cities of Oswego, Fulton, and Minetto.
William J. Barlow, Mayor of Oswego commented “I’m pleased to once again partner with Oswego County Federal Credit Union to administer the veteran’s banner program again this year throughout the city of Oswego. The OCFCU veteran banner program is a great way to appropriately honor our local veterans who very much deserve such recognition. Thank you to OCFCU for creating this programming and for including the city of Oswego.”
Each banner will feature in full color the individual’s photo (provided by the family of the “Hero”), name, and branch of service. Banners will be displayed on light poles throughout Oswego, Fulton, and Minetto for a two-year period.
Deanna M. Michaels, Mayor of Fulton said “The city of Fulton is excited once again to partner with OCFCU on the veteran flag program. The city streets will proudly display these flags as we pay respect to the selfless and dedicated service of our loved ones. It’s a program we hope to see for years to come.”
Town Supervisor John Familo is elated to have this program extended to the town of Minetto. “I’m so very grateful to the OCFCU and to their representative Cole Hudson for including the town of Minetto in the banner project this year! Bringing this project to Minetto has been a goal of mine since becoming town supervisor in 2020. Our town has a rich history of military service and recognition to those who have sacrificed so much for our country. I would also like to thank National Grid for their support by allowing us to utilize their utility poles. OCFCU’s sponsorship of this program is just one of the many examples of their commitment to our community.”
The Hometown Heroes program will begin receiving applications for the banners and continue until May 1. Banners will be displayed from Memorial Day 2022 - Veteran’s Day 2023. Applications will be screened to ensure compliance with “Hero” eligibility criteria. Family members and friends have the opportunity to sponsor a banner financially to honor their service member or as a memorial for their “Hero”. Banner sponsor rates for OCFCU members are $99 and non OCFCU members are $129, payable to OCFCU Hometown Heroes.
For further information or if people need assistance placing an application, call Cole Hudson at 315-343-7822 ext. 1114 or email: chudson@oswegofcu.org. Applications can also be found online at: https://militarytributebanners.org/new-york/oswego-fulton-minetto-ny.html.
OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves 12,500 members throughout the county. For further information, visit www.oswegofcu.org.
