Oswego County FCU sponsors grand prize at ‘SAFE Trunk Or Treating Night’

OSWEGO –Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) sponsored the grand prize for the best decorated trunk at the recent SAFE Trunk or Treating Night at Lighthouse Lanes, hosted by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. Hundreds of children collected candy from trunks of vehicles and did crafts and had snacks. The Apartments on 5th trunk won the $100 OCFCU VISA gift card. OCFCU employees participating in the event were front, from left: Marissa Torres-Dashner, Amanda Mulcahey and Mary Greeney. Back row: Ashley Koskowski, Alisa Morgan and Amy K. Sweeney. OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves over 12,000 members throughout the county. For further information visit www.oswegofcu.org. Offices are located at 90 E. Bridge St. Oswego, 300 W. First St. Oswego, 707 S. Fourth St., Fulton, and 5828 Scenic Avenue (Route 3), Mexico. For further information, visit www.Oswegofcu.org.
