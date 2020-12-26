Oswego County files to gain clear title to Camp Hollis

OSWEGO COUNTY – Readers of our classifieds may wonder at the full-page legalese from the county on an issue concerning the deed to part of Camp Hollis that has been printed on those pages for the past few weeks.
The Republican Majority Leader of the county legislature, Legislator Terry Wilbur, cleared up any mystery over these filings in a recent interview.
“A number of years ago,” he said, “there was an association that owned Camp Hollis. That association disbanded but didn’t formally disband. They didn’t put in the documentation to end their association and terms for the land fully. So, there was a small section of land, I don’t even think it’s an acre, I think it’s a tenth of an acre, that was still in the Oswego County Health Association’s name on a 1950s deed. We applied for a grant through the state, and the state wanted clear ownership of the whole property that the funding was going to. So, we just have to clear this up on paper. There really is no issue other than a clerical issue that was never cleared up years ago. This is just to gain clear title to the whole property.”
Wilbur added that the county will not have to pay anything for the land.
