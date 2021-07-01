Primary election results

Oswego County Republican (R) & Conservative (C) Final, Official Primary Vote Totals

July 1, 2021

The following are the final, official vote totals, including all in-person and absentee ballots, for Tuesday, June 22nd’s Republican and Conservative primary races according to the Oswego County Board of Elections.

County Court Judge (R): 100% of vote in

Armen J Nazarian 4,169

Gregory Oakes 2,853

Write-in 7

County Court Judge (C): 100% of vote in

Armen J Nazarian 174

Gregory Oakes 72

County Legislator District Two: 100% of vote in

Herbert G Yerdon 294

Carl E Anson Jr 208

County Legislator District Seven: 100% of vote in

Frank C Bombardo 223

Amanda Magro 202

Fulton City Councilor Ward Four: 100% of vote in

James R Myers 44

Ethan Parkhurst 59

Write-in 1

Albion Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Michael J Ford 88

Corey W Holcomb 92

Richard D Corlis, Sr 71

Steve Steinfeld 99

Albion Superintendent of Highways: 100% of vote in

Ted W Bennett 109

Mark A Hier 78

Constantia Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Michael A Donegan, II 66

Thomas J Moran 150

Ronald A Chapman, Jr 237

Write-in 19

Granby Town Justice (R): 100% of vote in

Tracy Doyle 211

Lori Lee Blackburn 119

Write-in 1

Granby Town Justice (C): 100% of vote in

Tracy Doyle 4

Lori Lee Blackburn 6

Hannibal Town Justice (R), vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Eugene Hafner 209

Jack S Beckwith, Jr 247

Elizabeth A Ritchie 150

Write-in 2

Hannibal Town Justice (C), vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Eugene Hafner 14

Jack S Beckwith, Jr 18

Elizabeth A Ritchie 38

Hastings Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in

Tony Bush 458

Mike Clark 369

Hastings Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Al Hanson 400

Ed Foster 386

Mark Martino 397

John Donohue 380

Write-in 2

Minetto Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in

Nickolas A Spilman 71

John L Familo 76

New Haven Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in

Frederick F Wilbur 103

Dan Barney 156

Parish Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in

James J Bernys 191

Mary Ann Phillips 154

Parish Town Clerk: 100% of vote in

Mercedes Marie Seeber 163

Kelly I Reader 185

Parish Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Douglas C Houghton 213

Robin Ann Eaton Novak 207

John T Horning 175

Write-in 2

*Parish Superintendent of Highways: 100% of vote in

George Horning 166

Craig I Petit 176

Write-in 2

*This is the only primary race in the county in which the absentee ballots decided the winner. After the June 22 in-person voting, Craig Petit was down by 4 votes with 153 votes to George Horning’s 157.

Richland Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Donna Gilson 119

Sue E Haynes 249

Robert North 298

Write-in 4

Schroeppel Receiver of Taxes: 100% of vote in

Lynett M Greco 158

Ryan Wood 208

Scriba Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in

James Oldenburg 338

Kelly M Lagoe 250

Scriba Town Clerk: 100% of vote in

Rebecca Lavery 428

Gina Gambino Fatiga 156

West Monroe Town Justice: 100% of vote in

Colleen A Sullivan 145

Paul D Vollmer 68

Fulton City County Committee, Ward One, District One, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Mark Sherman 27

Michele Sherman 20

Steven Sunday 24

Fulton City County Committee, Ward Three, District One, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Beth A Nicholson 42

Nancy Cavalier 26

Timothy Crandell 34

Fulton City County Committee, Ward Four District Two, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Jade Jones 6

Ethan Parkhurst 24

Louella F LeClair 22

James Myers 32

