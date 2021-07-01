Oswego County Republican (R) & Conservative (C) Final, Official Primary Vote Totals
July 1, 2021
The following are the final, official vote totals, including all in-person and absentee ballots, for Tuesday, June 22nd’s Republican and Conservative primary races according to the Oswego County Board of Elections.
County Court Judge (R): 100% of vote in
Armen J Nazarian 4,169
Gregory Oakes 2,853
Write-in 7
County Court Judge (C): 100% of vote in
Armen J Nazarian 174
Gregory Oakes 72
County Legislator District Two: 100% of vote in
Herbert G Yerdon 294
Carl E Anson Jr 208
County Legislator District Seven: 100% of vote in
Frank C Bombardo 223
Amanda Magro 202
Fulton City Councilor Ward Four: 100% of vote in
James R Myers 44
Ethan Parkhurst 59
Write-in 1
Albion Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Michael J Ford 88
Corey W Holcomb 92
Richard D Corlis, Sr 71
Steve Steinfeld 99
Albion Superintendent of Highways: 100% of vote in
Ted W Bennett 109
Mark A Hier 78
Constantia Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Michael A Donegan, II 66
Thomas J Moran 150
Ronald A Chapman, Jr 237
Write-in 19
Granby Town Justice (R): 100% of vote in
Tracy Doyle 211
Lori Lee Blackburn 119
Write-in 1
Granby Town Justice (C): 100% of vote in
Tracy Doyle 4
Lori Lee Blackburn 6
Hannibal Town Justice (R), vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Eugene Hafner 209
Jack S Beckwith, Jr 247
Elizabeth A Ritchie 150
Write-in 2
Hannibal Town Justice (C), vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Eugene Hafner 14
Jack S Beckwith, Jr 18
Elizabeth A Ritchie 38
Hastings Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in
Tony Bush 458
Mike Clark 369
Hastings Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Al Hanson 400
Ed Foster 386
Mark Martino 397
John Donohue 380
Write-in 2
Minetto Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in
Nickolas A Spilman 71
John L Familo 76
New Haven Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in
Frederick F Wilbur 103
Dan Barney 156
Parish Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in
James J Bernys 191
Mary Ann Phillips 154
Parish Town Clerk: 100% of vote in
Mercedes Marie Seeber 163
Kelly I Reader 185
Parish Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Douglas C Houghton 213
Robin Ann Eaton Novak 207
John T Horning 175
Write-in 2
*Parish Superintendent of Highways: 100% of vote in
George Horning 166
Craig I Petit 176
Write-in 2
*This is the only primary race in the county in which the absentee ballots decided the winner. After the June 22 in-person voting, Craig Petit was down by 4 votes with 153 votes to George Horning’s 157.
Richland Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Donna Gilson 119
Sue E Haynes 249
Robert North 298
Write-in 4
Schroeppel Receiver of Taxes: 100% of vote in
Lynett M Greco 158
Ryan Wood 208
Scriba Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in
James Oldenburg 338
Kelly M Lagoe 250
Scriba Town Clerk: 100% of vote in
Rebecca Lavery 428
Gina Gambino Fatiga 156
West Monroe Town Justice: 100% of vote in
Colleen A Sullivan 145
Paul D Vollmer 68
Fulton City County Committee, Ward One, District One, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Mark Sherman 27
Michele Sherman 20
Steven Sunday 24
Fulton City County Committee, Ward Three, District One, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Beth A Nicholson 42
Nancy Cavalier 26
Timothy Crandell 34
Fulton City County Committee, Ward Four District Two, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Jade Jones 6
Ethan Parkhurst 24
Louella F LeClair 22
James Myers 32
