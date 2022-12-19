Lewis County confirms another COVID-19 death

Image courtesy of the Georgia Department of Public Health

Oswego County Releases Final COVID-19 Weekly Report

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department releases its final weekly COVID-19 report following the state’s upcoming change in reporting systems combined with the county’s decline in the number of new positive cases and the ongoing “low” community level rating from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

