Oswego County furthers the creation of a solar farm in Volney

OSWEGO COUNTY – The county legislature opened 2021 by opening the door to SolarPark Energy, a community solar farm development company out of Saratoga Springs looking to build a 93-acre, five-megawatt, solar farm in Volney.
New York’s Real Property Tax Law, Section 487, grants renewable energy installations a 15-year tax exemption with the provision that counties may require such installations to commit to Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT), so long as the payments do not exceed the amount that would have been required had the property been normally taxed. Accordingly, Oswego County negotiated a PILOT with SolarPark Energy by which the county will receive $25,000 a year split three ways between the county, the town of Volney, and the school district for 15 years. The resolution to enter into this agreement was passed by the legislature at its Jan. 7 meeting by a vote of 18 to 5.
Prior to the vote, Town of Oswego Legislator Marie Schadt, now the Democratic Minority Leader, objected to the length of the PILOT, but has a number of other questions concerning the project as a whole.
“There is not a totally cohesive plan yet regarding how to value and tax these solar projects,” she said in a later interview. “It’s my understanding they (SolarPark Energy) make close to $1 million per megawatt. It’s not that I have opposition to solar, but I feel everybody’s got to pay their fair share, and in this, I don’t think it’s so.”
One issue numerous communities have had to deal with is that of a renewable energy firm, be it a solar farm or a wind farm, going out of business and leaving the community holding the bag as far as the cleanup of that land goes. The solar panels that make up solar farms are installed on large cement blocks built into the ground. Removing those, should the solar energy producer go broke, can be a difficult and expensive ordeal. And what to do with the solar cells can be an environmental and recycling nightmare. Communities, therefore, look for assurances they won’t be left holding that bag.
Schadt said she was told bonds were required of SolarPark Energy to cover cleanup costs in the event they desert the project. But, she also said she was told by an attorney that “to try to enforce a bond out of any closing money at all, good luck.”
“So, from my standpoint,” Schadt said, “I would certainly love to see a new approach, such as an escrow account held safely by a third party. I am going to try to work with existing leaders and other elected officials to come up with a better solution, because we’re giving the damn farm away with these PILOTs, willy-nilly, and I understand many of these entities make great money, and I deeply appreciate the great jobs (they create) and everything else. I appreciate it all, but there’s a limit, and I feel we’re approaching it. So, those are my big concerns: one, how do they arrive at these PILOT numbers, and two, what do you do when that property is no longer what it started out as?”
Furthermore, Schadt had one more major concern. “If we’re going to give a 15-year tax exemption,” she said, “I really would like the governor to look hard and say ‘Are all these pieces made in America?’ because I really think everything should be made in the U.S. I’d be way more amenable to giving them (SolarPark Energy) the break if we got local workers, local contractors, and made in America parts. That is something we’ve all got to safeguard. I would like to see the manufacturing come here. I think it’s time to pull the work back here. We’re a great industrialized nation, and we can make anything, and I think we’ve got to support that.”
And then there’s the question of what to do with the dead solar cells. Even if this project does well, the solar cells need to be changed out occasionally.
“That is just another challenge that is being thrown at us,” Schadt said. “This is a kind of a learn on your feet type thing. That really should be part of a plan. What happens, how much is it worth to junk out a no-longer-used panel?
“Let’s hope that they do really well, and they can just attach new panels, and they have a plan to properly disassemble them and recycle them, but I’d like to know just exactly what we’re dealing with.”
Lastly, Schadt wanted to reinforce one thought.
“I totally appreciate clean energy,” she said, “but I want the population to have a clean deal, and that, right now, is a very gray area.”
From SolarPark Energy’s website, here’s their definition of what they are and what they do:
“A SolarPark™ is an optimally located remote solar generating station. The power generated at the local station is distributed to users in the community located near to the SolarPark™. The solar power generated from each 5-megawatt SolarPark™ is connected to the existing utility wires and delivered to approximately 1,350 to 1,500 homes, apartments, businesses, churches or other electrical power users in your community.
“By agreeing to purchase energy from the SolarPark™ in your community, you will replace the current ‘brown power’ or fossil energy generated from the large-scale utility power plants using oil or gas, to super clean, environmentally friendly energy from the sun.
“The SolarPark™ program allows you to get all of the savings and benefits of converting to solar energy without the hassles of placing solar panels on your roof or property. You get long term energy cost savings as well as contributing greatly to the environment in your community. Each SolarPark™ will reduce the greenhouse gases emitted into the environment by 6,150 metrictTons of CO2 gases or the equivalent of taking 1,350 cars and trucks off the highway.”
For comparison’s sake, the nuclear power plants, Nine Mile 1 and Nine Mile 2 together, generate 1,907 megawatts, enough to power 2 million homes.
