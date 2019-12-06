OSWEOG COUNTY - The Oswego County Republican Committee recently endorsed candidates for the 2020 election.
Committee Chair Fred Beardsley said the following were endorsed unanimously:
House of Representatives 24th district: incumbent John Katko
House of Representatives 22nd district: Claudia Tenney
State Senate 48th district: incumbent Patricia Ritchie
State Assembly 120th district: incumbent Will Barclay
State Assembly 130th district: incumbent Brian Manktelow
Oswego County Clerk: incumbent Michael Backus
Oswego County Court Judge: current Schroeppel town justice Karen Brandt
The county court judge seat is open due to the retirement of County Court Judge Donald Todd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.