Oswego County government website wins two gold awards in international competition

OSWEGO – Oswego County government’s new website has received two gold awards in the Horizon Interaction Awards Competition, a leading international, interactive media awards competition. The website was designed by Revize, a Michigan-based software development firm, and launched in November of 2019.
The site address is oswegocounty.com/.
The county government website was chosen from nearly 800 entries from around the world and the US. Categories were evaluated by an international panel of judges with diverse backgrounds from online advertising to mobile applications.
“I congratulate the website development team on winning these two awards,” said County Legislator Tim Stahl, (District 20, Oswego), chairman of the County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee. “Our website was more than a year in development, but the finished product is well worth the time and thoughtful effort that went into creating the site. We are proud of their work and happy to see that they were recognized among a field of hundreds of entries.”
The county website was designed to offer streamlined access to government services and give departments flexibility in providing information to users.
“One of our goals in developing the site was to create a user-friendly site that allows non-technical people to efficiently update their own content,” said David Turner, Director of the County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning. “We approached the new site as a ‘web solution,’ rather than simply a website. The site allows customers to make payments online, use an improved interactive map, and a universal calendar that posts public meetings and events across the county.”
The development team was led by David Owens, Marketing and Design Specialist for the Department of community Development, Tourism and Planning, and included representatives from several county departments.
The website features a simple tool for users to sign up to receive alerts and news releases as well as a citizen request form for people to contact any county department.
“We encourage residents to refer to the government website and use the sign-up and citizen request features,” said County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “Most of the county government staff are working remotely during the coronavirus outbreak. All departments continue to conduct business by email or phone. The website is updated every day.”
A video explaining the sign-up process was developed by the County Public Information Office and is posted at https://youtu.be/aIAdYUoH7j8. The user can receive messages by text, email, or both. User information is not shared with anyone.
In addition to Legislator Stahl, members of the Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee include vice chair Mary Ellen Chesbro (District 10, Pennellville); Edward Gilson (District 3, Pulaski); Paul House (District 8, Hastings); Roy Reehil (District 5, Constantia); Marie Schadt (District 19, Oswego); and Morris Sorbello (District 23, Granby).
