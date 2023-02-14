OSWEGO – With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director.

The extensive renovations included new insulation, sheetrock, new kitchen cabinets and counters, a total remodeling of the bathroom, a back porch re-build to meet current building code requirements, and more, Raponi said.

