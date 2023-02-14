OSWEGO – With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director.
The extensive renovations included new insulation, sheetrock, new kitchen cabinets and counters, a total remodeling of the bathroom, a back porch re-build to meet current building code requirements, and more, Raponi said.
“Carpenter apprentices under the direction of CSEA Carpenter Instructor Peter Hathaway, completed the porch re-build,” Raponi said. But that was just the tip of volunteers and support they received. “For example, Oswego Lowes volunteered to help with flooring and interior door installation, Pullens Plumbing and Heating retrofitted a new efficient hot water baseboard heating system and updated plumbing, Oswego U.S. Coast Guard members and a SUNY Oswego State student volunteered to build a French drain, and Ontario Home Improvements installed drywall. In addition, spray foam insulation was installed by Apex Insulation Co., and current and former OCHFH board members, as well as the future homeowner, lent their sweat equity to whatever needed to be done. We are extremely grateful for all who contributed time, materials and talent to complete this project.“
Raponi said OCHFH offers a special thanks to: OCHFH board members, City of Oswego Code Enforcement, Tom Reynolds Law Office, Oswego; Home Headquarters, Syracuse; Oswego Housing Development Council, Inc., Fulton; Russell Gettman Surveyor; CSEA Carpenter Apprentices; U.S. Coast Guard; Burke’s Home Center; Raby’s Ace Hardware Center; Pullens Plumbing & Heating; Scriba Electric’ Blue Bowl Sanitation Co., Inc.; Apex Insulation Co.; Ontario Home Improvements; House Spec Home Inspections; Lowe’s Oswego, and SUNY Oswego student volunteers.
Anyone interested in being considered for the home ownership program, who has questions, or would like to volunteer on a Habitat project should email Raponi at director@oswegohabitat.org. Additional information on the program is at www.oswegohabitat.org.
