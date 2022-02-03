Oswego County Habitat For Humanity, Inc. launching new home ownership opportunity

OSWEGO - If home ownership is a dream but people think that their income may not qualify them for a traditional home loan (mortgage), perhaps becoming a Habitat homeowner might be something they would want to explore.
The Oswego County Habitat for Humanity affiliate is ready to embark on their next home renovation project and hopes to find a qualified family to move into the newly acquired property. Habitat families are required to prove that they are able to repay their home loan (mortgage) and taxes, as well as to help with the renovation work needed, if selected.
Habitat’s vision of providing decent places to live within the community begins with the partnering of volunteers and families. By working with them from the application and eligibility process through the construction phase and closing, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. will prepare the eligible family for the various responsibilities of home ownership. Learning about budgeting personal finances, mortgage responsibilities, as well as maintenance and upkeep of their home will be the focus.
To make the home more affordable the family selected will be required to provide “sweat equity” hours which means that they are required to work alongside Habitat volunteers to get the house ready for occupancy. This partnership sets the Habitat for Humanity program apart from others.
If interested in being considered for the home ownership program, have questions or would like to volunteer on a Habitat project, email Oswego County Habitat for Humanity at: director@oswegocountyhfh.org to receive the letter of interest form.
The deadline to submit a letter of interest for home ownership is Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.