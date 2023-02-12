Oswego County Habitat for Humanity to host Feb. 18 info session for home ownership

Former board members Dave and Dorothy Bonney install kitchen cabinets in a recent Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), home on Liberty Street in Oswego.

OSWEGO – Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), is seeking its next family to partner with for home ownership. “We’ve embarked on our next home renovation project and hope to find a qualified family,” said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director.

OCHFH is hosting information sessions from 1-2 p.m. and from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Fulton Municipal Building, 141 S. First St., Fulton. The sessions cover a family’s need for better housing, the ability to pay an affordable mortgage, and the family’s willingness to partner with habitat.

