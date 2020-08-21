OSWEGO — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo recently released guidance allowing gyms and fitness centers to reopen in New York State. Gyms and fitness centers can reopen starting Monday, Aug. 24, provided they meet the New York state requirements.
All gym and fitness center operators must submit safety plans and HVAC certification to their local County Health Department, and schedule an inspection with the Health Department, prior to reopening.
The guidelines apply to fitness activities and facilities, including, but not limited to, standalone, hotel, residential, and office gyms and fitness centers, gyms and fitness centers in higher education institutions, yoga/Pilates/barre studios, boxing/kickboxing gyms, fitness boot camps, CrossFit or other plyometric box classes, and other group fitness classes.
“Our local gyms and fitness facilities are now part of the NYS Phase 4 reopening process and can reopen within the posted guidelines, including for indoor classes. The reopening of these spaces was delayed as COVID-19 has progressed, and we appreciate the patience and adherence to the guidance by gym operators,” said Judy Grandy, Director of Environmental Health.
“Exercise is so important for everyone’s health and mental well-being during this challenging time. We ask that operators and the public be patient as Environmental Health conducts required inspections and as gyms put in place the necessary precautions to limit exposure and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” added Jiancheng Huang, Oswego County Public Health Director.
The guidance documents can be accessed at the NY Forward website at https://forward.ny.gov/ under Phase 4 industries.
After the County Health Department has received the facility’s safety plan and HVAC certification, the Health Department will contact the operator to schedule an inspection or request additional information. Specific questions about the gym reopening guidelines should be directed to 315-349-3557, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Gym and fitness center operators are required to:
• Read the guidance and prepare a safety plan using the NYS Safety Plan Template.
• The safety plan must include the required certification of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system by a professional as identified in the guidance. Include details of the facility’s air handling system(s) or air handling plans in the “other” section of the reopening safety plan. If the facility does not have an HVAC system or one under operator control, the operator will need to submit that information and a description of the ventilation procedures being taken in accordance with the guidance.
• Submit the safety plan including HVAC certification to healthdepartment@oswegocounty.com
•Submit the affirmation to NYS through the link at the end of the Gym guidance document.
Additional requirements for gyms and fitness facilities include:
• Capacity: 33% occupancy limit.
• Personal protective equipment: There are special requirements for face coverings at gyms and fitness centers.
• Classes: By appointment/reservation only; maximum class capacity limited by the 6-feet social distancing rules, but in no case more than 33% of the typical class size; cleaning and disinfection required between each session.
• Air Handling Systems: Gyms should operate with MERV-13 or greater filtration. If they are unable to operate at that level, they must have a HVAC professional document their inability to do so and adopt additional ventilation and mitigation protocols. Documentation from a HVAC professional is required for all facilities with HVAC systems.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
