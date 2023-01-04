Oswego County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccine clinic

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for county residents from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, located at 70 Bunner St. in Oswego.
The clinic will offer Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses as well as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, including pediatric doses for those aged five to 11. At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated, while supplies last.
COVID-19 vaccines are also available at medical provider offices and local pharmacies. Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments.
Appointments are required for the Jan. 11 clinic. To make an appointment, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547. Registration can also be completed online at health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the county of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
