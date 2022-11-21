Oswego County Health Department provides tips for Thanksgiving safety

OSWEGO COUNTY – Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones, celebrate the things people are thankful for and have a meal together. As families prepare their meals for the holiday, the Oswego County Health Department wants to remind residents of tips to ensure a safe Thanksgiving celebration.
“Large meals such as Thanksgiving dinner pose food safety risks, so taking precautions should be a top priority while preparing your meal,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Keep your loved ones safe by washing hands properly, sanitizing often, keeping raw turkey separate from other ingredients and cooking turkey to a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees. Food should also be refrigerated within two hours after mealtime to prevent bacteria.”
The first step to safe food preparation is always handwashing. To wash hands properly, start by wetting hands with clean running water and apply soap. Lather hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Be sure to lather the backs of hands, between fingers and under nails. Scrub hands for at least 20 seconds or hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice. Rinse hands well under clean running water and dry hands using a clean towel. It is especially important to wash hands properly after handling raw meat or poultry.
Follow these additional tips from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to ensure a food-safe meal this Thanksgiving:
- Prevent cross-contamination. Turkeys can be large and difficult to handle, which makes the risk of cross-contamination higher during Thanksgiving meal preparation. Turkeys may contain salmonella and campylobacter, common germs that can cause foodborne illness. Keep raw meat and poultry separate from produce and cooked foods. Prepare foods that will not be cooked before handling raw meat and poultry.
- Do not wash or rinse a raw turkey, as doing so can result in an increased chance of cross-contamination. USDA research found that one in four people who wash or rinse poultry cross-contaminate other food items with germs from the poultry.
- If people handle a turkey in the sink, be sure to fully clean and sanitize the sink and other surfaces afterward and before prepping any other Thanksgiving dishes.
- To clean surfaces, wash them with soap and warm water to remove dirt and debris. Then use a commercial sanitizer, sanitizing wipe, a solution of chlorine bleach or another household disinfectant to sanitize. Bacteria found in poultry products can survive on counters and kitchen surfaces for up to 32 hours, so be sure to sanitize after handling raw turkey.
- Always use a food thermometer while cooking turkey, as there is no way to see, smell or feel bacteria on the poultry. To kill bacteria, the turkey must be fully cooked to a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees. The turkey is safe to eat when it reaches that temperature in three locations: the thickest part of the breast and the innermost parts of the wing and the thigh. If any of those locations do not register at 165 degrees, continue cooking until all three locations reach the safe internal temperature.
- Follow the two-hour rule. Food left out at room temperature is only safe for two hours and becomes vulnerable to bacteria if left out any longer. Serve small portions of a large dish, keeping the rest in the oven or refrigerator. If the turkey is reheated, use a thermometer to ensure that it reaches that safe 165-degree temperature. If food has been left out for more than two hours, it should be discarded.
“While Thanksgiving is an exciting time to gather with family and friends, remember to practice everyday health habits to help prevent foodborne and airborne diseases,” said Diane Oldenburg, associate public health educator with the Oswego County Health Department. “Good handwashing, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and staying home when you are sick are all ways to stay safe and healthy this holiday season.”
When it comes to methods of cooking, fryers have become increasingly popular for preparing dinners. However, when it comes to turkeys, fryers are not the safest option for preparing Thanksgiving meals. Underwriters Laboratories Inc., and the National Fire Protection Association warn against the use of turkey fryers due to safety risks. Units are vulnerable to tipping over and spilling hot oil, which poses the risk of a house fire. Sides, handles and the lid of the cooking pots get dangerously hot, and overheating can occur easily with appliances that are not controlled with a thermostat.
If people plan to use a fryer to prepare a turkey, follow these Empire State Safety Association tips for safer use:
- Always use turkey fryers outdoors on flat, non-combustible surfaces. Keep the fryer a safe distance from all combustibles. Also pay attention to the weather and never use the fryer if it is raining or snowing.
- Never leave a fryer unattended. Children and pets should be kept a safe distance away from the fryer while in use and after, as the oil will remain hot.
- Do not overfill the fryer. Make sure that the turkey is completely thawed and free of all excess water.
- Use well insulated potholders or oven mitts. Safety goggles are strongly encouraged as well.
- Never use water to extinguish a grease fire.
- Always follow the manufacturer instructions for the fryer.
For questions about food safety this Thanksgiving, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) to talk to a food safety expert or chat live at ask.usda.gov from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. If people need help on Thanksgiving Day, the Meat and Poultry Hotline is available from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. People can also visit FoodSafety.gov to learn more about how to safely select, thaw and prepare a turkey.
For more information on staying healthy this season, contact the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.