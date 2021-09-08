WILLIAMSTOWN – The Oswego County Health Department will offer free Pfizer and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Williamstown Fire Department, 575 State Route 13.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for everyone age 12 and older who needs a first or second dose, and for everyone who qualifies for a third dose according to the CDC guidance.
In addition, the 1-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is available to everyone age 18 and older from 5-7:30 p.m. at the fire department.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. For information, call the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., or register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/.
Additional information about the CDC guidance for third-dose COVID shots is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.