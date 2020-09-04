Oswego County Health Department Announces Corrected Information on
Potential COVID-19 Exposure at Two Fulton Restaurants
OSWEGO COUNTY– Based on new information provided by an infected patient, the Oswego County Health Department issued a correction Friday, Sept. 4 on dates and times of possible public COVID-19 exposure at two Fulton restaurants.
A customer who tested positive for COVID-19 dined at Mimi’s Drive-In Restaurant Monday, Aug. 31, and Tuesday, Sept. 1; and Mama Gina’s Ristorante and Pizzeria Sunday, Aug. 30.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said both restaurants are following all safety protocols outlined by the New York State Department of Health. There are no other cases of COVID-19 associated with these two businesses at this time.
People who visited the restaurants during these time periods should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date they ate at the restaurant:
- Mimi’s Drive-In Restaurant, 201 N. Second St., Aug. 31 between 7:15 p.m. and closing; and Sept. 1 between 5 and 7:30 p.m.
- Mama Gina’s, 101 S. Second St., Aug. 30 between 6:45 and closing.
Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or gastrointestinal illness.
People experiencing symptoms should call their health care provider from home or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline weekdays at 315-349-3330. People should not go to the emergency departments unless they are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
