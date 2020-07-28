OSWEGO – The Oswego County Historical Society will host a “Landmark Fund-raiser Lawn Sale” at the historic landmark Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E., Third St. in Oswego on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Each year is carefully scheduled with monthly events of many enjoyable programs, events and fundraisers. The main fundraiser of the year has been the annual Silent Auction which provides the general operating support and capital campaign projects to preserve the museum. The capital campaign projected this year was the restoration of the 150 year-old granite stone retaining wall that is in dire need of repair.
Due to the current pandemic it was necessary to take all precautions and cancel the 2020 Silent Auction that was originally scheduled in April. The board of trustees and auction committee greatly appreciates the generous sponsorships of the event and the wonderful quality items donated for it. The auction committee recently devised a new and fresh way to celebrate the contributions of the supportive community.
“It has been a pleasure and honor to be involved in the planning and organization of the Silent Auctions,” said board trustee and auction co-chair Jennifer Bertollini. ”We start organizing the auction four months ahead of the event and it is a tremendous amount of volunteer time for all of us. In the end we know it has been worth it. It is always a pleasurable event for everyone and we truly miss not having it this year after so many successful ones. Yet, this new event is going to be a way to highlight our special landmark and its preservation needs.”
The donors and sponsors will be recognized that day. The auction items will be sold on the lawn of the Richardson-Bates House Museum at a valued price with offers considered. All of the many items will be spaced out carefully on tables with social distancing protocols. It is requested that all interested in supporting the event wear a face mask to protect themselves and the general public. In case of inclement rain weather, the fund-raiser event will be held the next day on Sunday, August 2.
“The Oswego County Historical Society has proudly preserved and promoted the community history since it was formed in 1896,” said board president Mary Kay Stone. “This year will have an indelible mark on our continued history. It has been a challenge for all of us. We want to assure everyone that the historical society and its museum are staying strong.”
For more information contact the museum at 315-343-1342 or by email at ochs@rbhousemuseum.org. For regular updates and information visit the website at www.rbhousemuseum.org.
