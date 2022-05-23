Oswego County holds paper shredding event on May 28

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department will sponsor a free paper shredding event from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, at the Pulaski Transfer Station, located at 100 county Route 2A.
County residents may bring up to five bankers’ boxes each full of documents to be shredded. Make sure there are no folders, paperclips, staples or binder clips mixed in with the papers.
This event is not open to small businesses. For more information on Oswego County solid waste programs, go to www.oswegocounty.com/solidwaste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.