Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market set for Dec. 7

MEXICO - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County announced that the 2019 Annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, as part of the “Christmas in Mexico” festivities. The community is invited to visit the market to find holiday gifts, decorations, and food from local farmers.
In addition to finding local goods, customers have the opportunity to speak directly with the agricultural producers present at the market. This event usually draws a large crowd of over 500 people. The Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mexico VFW at 5930 Scenic Avenue (State Route 3) just north of the village of Mexico. Free coffee and hot chocolate will be provided and Santa Claus will make an appearance.
Here is a sample of some of the vendors that will be present:
Ashley Lynn Winery
Ben & Deeb’s Specialties
Bristol’s Weather Haven
Buttercup Cheese
Dancing Goat Farm
Jacobs Woodworking
Jacob the Beekeeper
Linda Young (Bakery)
Maple Hollow Farm
Pondview
For more information contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at (315) 963-7286 ext. 200 or email jwv33@cornell.edu
Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.