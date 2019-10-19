Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market set for Dec. 7

MEXICO - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County has announced that the 2019 Annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, as part of the “Christmas in Mexico” festivities. The community is invited to visit the market to find great holiday gifts, decorations, and food from local farmers.
In addition to finding local goods, customers have the opportunity to speak directly with the agricultural producers present at the market. This event usually draws a large crowd of over 500 people. The Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mexico VFW at 5930 Scenic Avenue (State Route 3) just north of the village of Mexico-. Free coffee and hot chocolate will be provided and Santa Claus will make an appearance.
For more information contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at (315) 963-7286 ext. 200 or email at jwv33@cornell.edu
Oswego County is a rural county, with a prosperous agricultural community. The diversity of land allows for the growth of a variety of agricultural products including onions, apples, meat, cheese, wine, maple syrup, honey, berries, plums, peaches, and a wide variety of vegetables. Within the county there are at least seven local farmers markets, with one open almost every day of the week. The agricultural community in this county generates $41.2 million in annual revenue from 612 farms.
Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs. For more information call 315-963-7286 or check them out at facebook.com/OswegoCCE.
