Oswego County Hospice earns 2019 ‘Premier Performer’ Caregiver Satisfaction Award

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Health Department’s Hospice Program ranks among the top 5 percent in the nation in a recent survey measuring caregiver satisfaction and quality of patient care, Oswego County Legislator James Karasek, chairman of the Legislature’s Health Committee, announced recently.
Oswego County was recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer” for its ranking in the national hospice survey benchmark. The annual award program was created to acknowledge hospice providers that consistently provide high quality service to families and caregivers of patients receiving hospice care.
“Our hospice team has provided outstanding care to our residents since 1989,” said Legislator Karasek. “Any Oswego County resident who has been diagnosed with an advanced illness, who is not receiving aggressive or curative medical care and who wants to improve their quality of life, is eligible for hospice services through the Oswego County Health Department.”
The 2019 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall Hospice survey satisfaction score for more than 1,400 hospice providers. This data set contains the national average scores of Medicare-certified hospice agencies on the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) Hospice Survey measures.
“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients,” said Rob Paulsson, president of SHP.
Oswego County Hospice offers a comprehensive program of home care for terminally ill persons who are no longer receiving aggressive or curative medical care. The goals of hospice are to promote optimum comfort and a personal sense of control with a focus on the quality of life. The hospice program also offers an opportunity for personal and spiritual healing.
“I congratulate Hospice Director Becky Miller and her team for achieving this award,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Our program is the only agency based in Oswego County to provide hospice services throughout the county. Over the past several years, the leaders of the program and the whole team have been working hard to improve the efficiency and quality of the program. This award is evidence again that it is among the best in the nation. County residents who use the program, consistently give it high ratings. I am sure it will continue to thrive and serve the community.”
Oswego County also received the “Best” award for 2016 and received the “Superior” award for its 2018 performance.
Dr. Christina Liepke, medical director of the Oswego County Health Department, is part of the interdisciplinary team that provides comprehensive supportive services to patients and their families at the end of life and throughout the grieving process.
“It is a privilege to work with such a dedicated and compassionate team at Oswego County Hospice,” said Dr. Liepke. “They truly care for each of their patients and families deeply and it shows.”
Vera Dunsmoor, director of patient services for the Oswego County Health Department, echoed Dr. Liepke’s sentiment. “Each team member is committed to promoting the highest quality of living for each family they serve, and they take great pride in their work,” she said. “It is an honor to be connected to such an amazing team.”
Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) is a leader in data analytics and benchmarking that drive daily clinical and operational decisions for hospice and other health care providers.
“Our solutions bring real-time data to post-acute providers, hospitals, physician groups and ACOs to better coordinate quality care and improve patient outcomes,” said Paulsson. “In business since 1996, SHP has built deep expertise and a strong reputation to help organizations nationwide raise the bar for patient care.”
Award recipients are determined by ranking the overall score for all SHP CAHPS Hospice clients. The provider with the best overall score in the SHP database receives the “Best-of-the-Best” Award. Providers that rank in the top 5% receive the “Premier Performer” award.
Providers that rank in the top 20% receive the “Superior Performer” award. In addition, all award recipients must have scored better than or equal to the SHP national average for the period for each of the eight publicly reported domains.
Oswego County Hospice received the “Premier Performer” award in 2017 and the “Superior Performer” award in 2018.
In addition to Legislator Karasek, members of the Health Committee are Legislators Morris Sorbello (District 23, Granby), committee vice chairman; Nathan Emmons (District 15, Oswego); Marc Greco (District 24, Minetto); Richard Kline (District 12, Pennellville); Ralph Stacy Jr. (District 25, Fulton); and Herbert Yerdon (District 2, Boylston).
For more information about the Oswego County Hospice Program, call 315-349-8259 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit health/oswegocounty.com.
For information on the caregiver surveys go to https://www.shpdata.com/ and https://www.medicare.gov/hospiceCompare/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.