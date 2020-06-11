OSWEGO — The Oswego County Household Hazardous Waste Facility is open for the season and Oswego County residents can now safely dispose of unwanted chemicals, pesticides, and other hazardous waste products.
Located at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 State Route 3, Volney, the facility is open Wednesdays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8-11 a.m. until the end of September.
The program is managed by the Oswego County Department of Solid Waste and is free to Oswego County residents. The household hazardous waste disposal program is sponsored by the Oswego County Legislature and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation.
“The household hazardous waste collection facility gives residents a convenient way to safely dispose of expired chemical products and unwanted hazardous wastes,” said Mark Powell, Oswego County Solid Waste Director. “This method of household hazardous waste management is cost-effective and user-friendly. Materials are packaged and stored in a secure area until a sufficient amount has accumulated for shipping.”
Customers should pull their vehicle up to the side of the building, which is located between the transfer station and solid waste offices. Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wait for materials to be unloaded by the solid waste department staff.
These items are accepted at the collection facility:
Adhesives, aerosols, antifreeze, auto batteries, light ballasts (non PCB), brake fluid, cements, degreasers, disinfectants, dry gas, flea products, fluorescent bulbs, gasoline, hobby chemicals, household cleaners, insect repellants, lacquers, lighter fluids, lubricants, mercury containing devices, oil-based paints (no latex paints will be accepted), paint removers and thinners, pesticides, pool chemicals, rat poisons, rug and upholstery cleaners, solvents, turpentine, varnish, weed killers, and wood stain.
Materials should be in their original containers and placed in sturdy cardboard boxes. Leaking containers should be wrapped in newspaper and placed in a clear plastic bag.
Dried latex paint, used motor oil, household batteries, cell phones, computers, electronic equipment, and appliances containing CFC refrigerant are accepted year-round at the transfer stations.
For safety reasons, do not bring children or pets to the collection site. Smoking is prohibited in the unloading area. When lines are long, cars may be turned away so that materials can be processed prior to facility closing.
For more information, call the Oswego County Solid Waste Office weekdays at (315) 591-9200, or visit the Department of Solid Waste website at oswegocounty.com/solidwaste.
