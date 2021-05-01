Oswego County HR launches new employment portal

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Human Resources Office has launched the Civil Service Employment Portal to help people interested in a civil service career. Applicants can sign up to get notifications about upcoming exams, submit an application, resume or transcript, and pay the application fee – all online.
“This online portal has been a goal for our department for some time,” said Oswego County Human Resources Director Julie Bell. “Development of the new county website gave us the opportunity to explore our options and find the best technology to make it possible. Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need for online tools like this to help us better serve our residents and provide them with continued access to our services.”
The Oswego County Civil Service Employment Portal allows job seekers to browse open positions and ongoing recruitments, request notification of exams or job openings that may become available and create an account to apply and pay for civil service exams.
“Anyone can go to the portal and scroll through the list of open or ongoing positions or exams,” said Oswego County Human Resources Administrator Jessica Vanella. “If you’d like to receive a notification of future openings, just sign up with your email address. If you’d like to apply for an exam or a job posting, you can set up an account in the portal. It’s pretty straightforward and easy to do.”
To get started, go to the portal at https://oswego-portal.mycivilservice.com/. Scroll down to view upcoming scheduled and continuous exams as well as current job openings and recruitments. Civil service terminology is explained at the bottom of the page.
Click on each individual title for a full description of the job along with its qualification requirements and application instructions. Read the entire announcement as well as the “FAQ” and “Application Guidelines” pages before starting the application to be sure of what qualifications are required and what is needed to complete the application.
To apply online, simply click “Apply” next to the exam/job title and login to an account or follow the step-by-step instructions to create one. There is no fee to create an account.
When creating an account, people must submit an email address and legal name. A confirmation email will be sent immediately to continue the registration process. If the email does not quickly appear in the Inbox, check ‘junk’ and ‘spam’ folders. Once the email is received, use the activation code provided in it to finish the registration.
The online application asks the same questions as the paper application. This includes personal information such as address, phone number and residency history; as well as veterans’ credits, testing accommodations and cross-filing, education, experience and licenses. People can click “Save & Continue” or “Save & Finish Later” if you need to come back to it.
Vanella said, “Your application is securely saved in your account so, if you want to apply for another exam, you don’t have to start from scratch. Future applications will automatically fill in with your most recent application information – things like your address or previous work experience, for example. This is a real time-saver, especially for those who apply for exams and recruitments frequently.”
Be sure to complete all requested information on the online application form just as when filling out a paper application to submit in person. People must demonstrate how they meet the minimum qualifications. Applicants can attach a resume, transcript or other documentation to the application by choosing the file on the attachments page. Click on “Browse” to locate the document file, then click on the file to attach it and send it in with the application.
A non-refundable application processing fee is still required for most exams, just as it is when applying in person. Look at the exam announcement for the required application fee to be sure of submitting payment in the correct amount.
“One of the biggest benefits of applying online now is the ability to also pay the application fee through the portal,” said Vanella. “Discover, Mastercard and Visa are all accepted; there is just a $1 processing fee. You will receive an email receipt after your payment is processed.”
If applying online, people must also comply with the same deadlines as those who apply in person. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on the due date.
After submitting the application, people will receive an email confirming it was received. Again, if the confirmation email is not in the Inbox, be sure to check ‘junk’ or ‘spam’ folders for it. If not received at all, call the Oswego County Human Resources Office at 315-349-8209.
“If you applied to take an exam, you will receive an admission letter from us approximately two weeks before the test,” said Vanella. “This will give you information about the exam, including the time and location of it and anything you need to prepare or bring with you. You must bring this letter with you to the exam that day to check in.”
For recruitment postings, follow-up is done by the department that has the open position. Applicants may be called to schedule an interview for the job. After interviews, once a candidate is chosen and the position is filled, the other candidates will usually be notified by mail.
If people do not want to create an account and apply online, they can download a printable application to submit with any additional documents and the exam fee. Mail or drop off paperwork and payment to Oswego County Human Resources, 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126. When sending the application by mail, the date the envelope is postmarked will be accepted as the date received by the Oswego County.
For those who would like to receive an email notification about other exams or positions that are not currently listed, click on “Email Notifications” at the top of the main portal page. Then, simply select an area – or areas – of interest and enter an email address.
“You don’t need to create an account to sign up for email notifications,” said Vanella. “You just need to provide your email address. There are a variety of interests that you can select; however, we recommend that you choose ‘Notify me of ALL opportunities.’ This will help ensure that you don’t miss out on an opening that might be listed differently than you expect.”
The Oswego County Human Resources Department accepts applications for employment and civil service exams for all county positions. It also administers civil service exams for towns, villages, school districts and other special districts. Launching the Oswego County Civil Service Employment Portal is an important step to help streamline the application process.
Director Bell said, “We’re thrilled to have this new program. It makes it easier for people to access employment opportunities and increases our efficiency in processing their applications. An added benefit of the online portal is that it limits paper usage and storage, which saves time, space and materials. This reduces the county’s environmental footprint and saves taxpayer dollars.”
Access the Oswego County Civil Service Employment Portal by going to the County’s Human Resources website and clicking on “Exams and Recruitments” or go directly to https://oswego-portal.mycivilservice.com/.
For more information about searching, applying and paying for upcoming civil service exams, contact Oswego County Human Resources at 315-349-8209 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email at humanresources@oswegocounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.