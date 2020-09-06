OSWEGO — The Oswego County Humane Society will host its annual Rover Run a little differently this year by going virtual. Registration is available online until Oct. 12, but registration must be completed by Sept. 16 to guarantee a race shirt.
Registration for runners and walkers starts at $10 per person. Participants can run or walk with their pets anywhere they want, at any time up until Oct. 12 and report their results. It’s a perfect opportunity to stay active, play with pets, and support a local animal welfare organization.
For those who want be involved but who are not running enthusiasts, there also will be a variety of online photo and video contests in which to participate. Prizes include a variety of gift cards and certificates to local businesses.
Visit the Oswego County Humane Society’s website for registration information at https://oswegohumane.org/event/roverrun2020/ or by calling the office at 315-207-1070. Proceeds from the event will benefit Oswego County Humane Society.
