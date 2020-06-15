OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is working closely with the New York State Department of Health to investigate a cluster of new positive COVID-19 cases in Oswego County.
Case investigation and contact tracing is being conducted, and several families and their work locations are currently being investigated.
At this time, seven Oswego County residents who work at Champlain Valley Specialty of NY, Inc., a food processing facility in the Town of Oswego, have tested positive. The county and state health departments are testing all employees for the COVID-19 virus.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said the investigation is evolving quickly and the number of cases is expected to change based on further testing and follow-up with patient contacts.
The Oswego County Health Department became aware of the outbreak through its ongoing disease investigations and is working closely with the state health department and the facility owners to contact people who may have been exposed.
“The County Health Department is investigating in accordance with state guidance. We are, as usual, doing our due diligence in contact tracing and assisting those newly identified cases, which happen to include both employees and family members of employees,” said Huang.
Dr. Christina Liepke, Oswego County Medical Director, said the employer is cooperating with the health department and is compliant with New York State Department of Health established COVID-19 guidelines including employee social distancing and providing hand sanitizer.
The facility was inspected by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets. The food product does not pose a threat to consumers and does not need to be recalled.
“It appears this cluster was initially transmitted through community spread,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup. “Our health department is working closely with the New York State Health Department to ensure all necessary testing, tracing and control measures are in place to effectively control its spread. This is why it’s so important that we all practice social distancing, wear face masks in public, and follow the other state guidelines to prevent further transmission of COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.