Oswego County invites job seekers and employer vendors to outdoor job fair Sept. 23

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) hosts an outdoor job fair in honor of National Workforce Development Month in September. The inaugural event will bring local employers and job applicants together with a variety of career and training opportunities. It is scheduled to run rain or shine from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at its Career Center at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton.
“Our economy has been turned upside-down over the past six months,” said Rachel Pierce, director of employment and training for Oswego County. “We are hoping to bring together job seekers and businesses for an introduction to our local talent and employment opportunities. Helping people find employment and businesses find quality candidates also helps our communities better their economic futures.”
Some of the businesses slated to attend are Page Trucking, Inc.; Oswego Industries, Inc.; Novelis; Nutrition Bar Confectioners; McLane (Northeast) Company, Inc.; Oswego Health, Oswego County Opportunities, Inc.; Pathfinder Bank; Burger King and many more.
Heather Bush, vice president of human resources at Pathfinder Bank, said, “I love the idea of an outside event. What a great way to continue to offer Oswego County Workforce’s services to our community and serve Central New York.”
She continued, “Pathfinder Bank has been serving Central New York for over 160 years. Our culture is built on strong values, teamwork, commitment and service to the communities where we live, work and play. We look forward to our continued partnership with Workforce NY and attending this outside job fair. I invite those who have a strong commitment to their community, along with a passion for providing excellent customer service, to visit our table. Pathfinder Bank may be the right fit for you!”
COVID-19 regulations will be followed throughout the event. All attendees will be required to wear a face mask at all times and use hand sanitizer upon sign-in. It will be a walk-through fair, with foot traffic guides to maintain six-feet social distancing guidelines.
Oswego County Workforce New York and Oswego County Department of Social Services will have information available about additional services for job seekers, such as resume assistance, online learning, and information about childcare. The Career Center will also be open to candidates for completing online or paper applications after speaking with employers.
Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center is located at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, NY 13069, across from Mimi’s Drive-In. Call 315-591-9000 for more information about the event.
