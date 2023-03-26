hed

Adobe Stock

Oswego — Oswego County Jail staff ignored a dying prisoner for four hours before they sought medical care for him as he was dying, according to a state watchdog.

The state Commission of Correction issued a review of the death of Ronald D. Hallenbeck, 55, of Oswego, who died while in custody at the jail. Hallenbeck died due to complications of diabetes mellitus with bronchopneumonia on Feb. 29, 2020, according to the report. The report was finalized on Sept. 28, 2021.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.