OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is working with the Wildlife Services Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for wildlife across a large portion of the county.

Distribution in Oswego County is tentatively planned for Wednesday, Aug. 10 through Tuesday, Aug. 16, weather permitting. Rabies vaccine bait packets will be distributed by air with low-flying aircraft and by hand in more specific areas.

