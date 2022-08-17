Oswego County joins statewide STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaign

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special end of summer Labor Day campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.
“While many of us spend the Labor Day holiday celebrating the end of summer with our loved ones, law enforcement officers across New York state will take to the roads in an effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives,” said Lighthall. “The statewide STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaign begins on Aug. 19 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5.”
Labor Day weekend marks the official end of summer and is typically one of the busiest travel times of the year. New York State Police, County Sheriffs, municipal law enforcement agencies and local STOP-DWI programs are collaborating across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths.
This high visibility engagement campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI New York and the NYS Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Additional efforts target Super Bowl weekend, St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and the holiday season in December.
“Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like this STOP-DWI campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving,” Lighthall said. “You can help to make a difference by having a sober plan. Download the mobile app ‘Have a Plan’ at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp and you will always be able to find a safe ride home. Impaired driving is completely preventable; all it takes is a little planning. We just want everyone to have a happy – and most importantly, safe – Labor Day weekend.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.