Oswego County joins statewide STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaign

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special end of summer Labor Day campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

“While many of us spend the Labor Day holiday celebrating the end of summer with our loved ones, law enforcement officers across New York state will take to the roads in an effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives,” said Lighthall. “The statewide STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaign begins on Aug. 19 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.