Oswego County joins STOP-DWI campaign Feb. 10-13

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. The statewide STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaign begins Friday, Feb. 10 and runs through Monday, Feb. 13.

“The Super Bowl is one of America’s most watched national sporting events and this weekend is a historically deadly period for impaired driving,” said Lighthall. “In a combined effort to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives, law enforcement officers across the state will take to the roads to participate in this special engagement program.”

