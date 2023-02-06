Oswego County joins STOP-DWI campaign Feb. 10-13

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. The statewide STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaign begins Friday, Feb. 10 and runs through Monday, Feb. 13.
“The Super Bowl is one of America’s most watched national sporting events and this weekend is a historically deadly period for impaired driving,” said Lighthall. “In a combined effort to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives, law enforcement officers across the state will take to the roads to participate in this special engagement program.”
New York State Police, County Sheriffs, municipal law enforcement agencies and local STOP-DWI Programs across the state are collaborating in this campaign and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths.
This high visibility engagement campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI New York and the NYS Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Additional efforts target St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and the holiday season in December.
“Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like this STOP-DWI campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving,” Lighthall said. “You can help to make a difference by having a sober plan. Download the mobile app ‘Have a Plan’ at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp and you will always be able to find a safe ride home. Impaired driving is completely preventable; all it takes is a little planning. We want everyone to enjoy the game – but most importantly – stay safe while doing so.”
