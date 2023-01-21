Oswego County Land Bank Board meeting postponed

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Land Bank Board meeting scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20 has been postponed. The board will meet at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Friday, Feb. 17.
