County launches free home-based child care business program

OSWEGO COUNTY – Several business, education and support agencies are joining forces to help people become New York state registered and licensed in-home child care providers.

The home-based child care business program is offered by Oswego County, Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc. (IPOOC), Small Business Development Center, Jefferson Community College and Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) to support those interested in launching their own child care service.

