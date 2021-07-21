Oswego County launches Restaurant Recovery program; customers can download vouchers starting July 23

OSWEGO — Oswego County will launch its Restaurant Recovery dining program this week to help restaurants recover from financial losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 23, consumers will be able to download vouchers in the amounts of $25, $50 and $100 from the Oswego County Restaurant Recovery website at oswegocountyrr.com. More than 60 restaurants across Oswego County signed up for the program. A list of participating restaurants is posted at on the website.
“This program has the potential to generate a half a million dollars in business for Oswego County restaurants,” said County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup. “We want to do everything we can to support our local businesses. Governor Cuomo has finally relaxed many dining restrictions, and we encourage people to get out and enjoy a good meal at one of the many excellent restaurants in Oswego County.”
The County Legislature has set aside $250,000 from the American Rescue Plan relief funding for the program.
Here’s how it will work:
Beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, people will be able to log on to the restaurant recovery website and download vouchers worth $25, $50 or $100.
The customer brings a voucher to a participating restaurant and pays cash for the face value of the voucher. The restaurant issues a restaurant gift card worth twice the value of the voucher, allowing the customer to double their money for dining out.
Restaurants then submit the required documents to the County Treasurer’s Office and receive reimbursement for the matching portion of the gift card value from the treasurer’s office.
Vouchers worth a total value of $250,000 will be available while they last. Customers must redeem their vouchers at participating restaurants by Aug. 6.
Gift cards are valid for three years. Customers must wait a minimum of 24 hours before using them.
More than 60 local food service establishments that are open to the public and are not part of a fast food or national franchise signed up for the program.
