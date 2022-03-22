OSWEGO COUNTY – It’s been 13-and-a-half years since 11-year-old Erin Maxwell died in a Palermo house of horrors, and still the people of this county have not forgotten her or the god-awful conditions under which she suffered. A river of tears have flowed in her memory, and this past week as residents learned the shocking details of the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks, that river flowed again as the memory of Erin Maxwell was dredged to the surface in sadness, anger, and disbelief that such a thing could happen here again.
Oswego County Legislative Chairman James Weatherup had recently addressed the county on the probability that his frequent video updates would be cut back to once a month.
“However,” he said in a March 22 video, “an issue has arisen that demands a more urgent response. We’re talking about the tragic loss of Jordan Brooks, a teenage youth with cerebral palsy. His absence continues to be felt today by those who knew and loved him, and our sincere condolences are with you, his friends and family.
“After an extensive investigation by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office,” Weatherup continued, “Jordan’s mother and stepfather were arrested last week and charged with criminally negligent homicide, second degree manslaughter, and first degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent, physically disabled person.
“In the wake of this tragedy, Oswego County is examining the actions of the DSS (Dept. of Social Services) Child Protective Services and other agencies that provided services to Jordan. We are reviewing law enforcement’s court filings and comparing them to DSS records. As required by New York state law, DSS is also in the process of determining if further public release of confidential information would potentially pose harm to Jordan’s sibling. We all want to make sure that this matter is properly handled and the results of that process will also ensure the safety and well-being of his sibling. To that end, Oswego County is committed to being as transparent with our findings as is allowable.
“Despite this tragic case, our CPS investigators remain committed to keeping our children safe. On average, they investigate over 3,000 complaints each year, a difficult and daunting responsibility, during which over one-third of them are found to be valid.”
Weatherup’s video statement was the first by the county since Lisa and Anthony Waldron were arrested Tuesday, March 15 following an almost year-long investigation by police into the May 9, 2021 death of 17-year-old, cerebral palsy-disabled Jordan.
Lisa, the boy’s mother, and Anthony, his stepfather, were remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility upon arraignment Thursday, March 17 but were released on bail Friday, March 18. They are due back in Palermo town court on April 4.
The recent revelation that numerous calls were made to Child Protective Services on Jordan’s behalf and that allegedly nothing was done to protect him have fueled the fires of outrage within the county and is very likely the impetus behind Weatherup’s message today that the county will examine Child Protective Service’s role in the tragedy of Jordan Brooks’ death.
