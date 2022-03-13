Oswego County legislative committee opposes change to Off-Track Betting board

OSWEGO COUNTY – At its Feb. 28 meeting, the county’s Government, Courts & Consumer Affairs Committee “vehemently” opposed passage of a state senate bill that proposes changing the balance of power on the board of the Western Region Off-Track Betting Corp. in a manner unfavorable to Oswego County.
Since 1973, that board has been comprised of one representative from each of the 15 counties and two cities that make up the WROTB.
Democratic New York State Senator Timothy M. Kennedy of Buffalo has submitted Senate Bill S7855 whereby Oswego County would no longer have its own representative on the WROTB board. Instead, it would be one of three counties (Oswego, Cattaraugus and Wayne) represented by one person.
According to the county committee’s resolution, WROTB, since its inception, has generated a total of $250 million in revenues split between its 15 counties and two cities.
Edward Gilson, District 3 (parts of the town of Richland) county legislator, and vice-chairman of the Government, Courts & Consumer Affairs Committee had this to say about the resolution:
“What they’re (State Senator Kennedy) trying to do is weigh the influence on that board heavier towards another part of the state, and our representative will now be representing other districts as well and wouldn’t be specific to Oswego County. They would have the responsibilities of representing several different areas.
“My basic feeling is, the right of representation,” Gilson continued. “It’s been an equal distribution for years, and I’d hate to see one part of the state, particularly if it ends up being downstate, having more control or power or say or authority or input than the North Country. We’re always getting the short end of the stick in this state, and I for one am opposed to it, and I’ll be opposed to any time they try to skew the representation numbers and have more representation or more pull in one part of the state, particularly downstate. Very seldom do they have our best interests in mind, and we get left with the chaff. It’s really about the value of being represented in our area.”
The representatives on the board are appointed, Gilson said, but he was “not exactly sure how they’re organized and select their members.”
Gilson did not have numbers in front of him at the time of this interview to say exactly how much money Oswego County receives from WROTB, but he did say, “I think it’s a very insignificant amount. It depends on how much people use the service. As gambling opens up in New York state, I expect there’ll be pressures on that number, because there are more options now, more places to gamble.”
I asked if the county is worried that with less representation on the board it will make less money?
“I know if you’re asking me,” Gilson said, “we’re always looking for revenues that we don’t have to go after the taxpayer for. It all works to help us meet our budget so we can provide the services that the people expect. But, in all honesty, deep down inside me, it’s more about having our fair representation and being walked all over by downstate.
“The way I look at it,” he said, “it’s New York state. It’s not downstate versus upstate or central. So, I like equal representation.”
I asked him if he knew how Kennedy’s senate bill is going? Does he expect it to pass?
“Well,” he replied, “it more than likely will go with the majority, because we have a one-party state, unfortunately. But, I think it’s important that we’re on the record for taking this stance, and that’s why I support the resolution.
“If I was an Off-Track Betting man,” he concluded, “I would bet that way.”
The resolution, passed by the committee, will be put before the whole county legislature at its March 10 meeting.
