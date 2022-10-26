OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislative Office Building located at 46 E. Bridge St. in Oswego moved to a single public entry door effective Tuesday, Nov. 1
The public will be required to enter at the lower East Second Street entrance on the first floor of the building. It is located just south of the corner entrance at the intersection of East Second and Bridge streets near the Oswego County Treasurer’s Office.
