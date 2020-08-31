On Monday, Oswego County Legislator Terry Wilbur announced he will seek the position of Oswego County Clerk this November as a write-in candidate. The current county clerk, Michael Backus, announced earlier this week his intention to resign. However, his name will still appear on the ballot and may not be removed due to election laws.
“The County Clerk’s office is an integral part of every citizen’s life. I promise the people of Oswego County that I will work hard every day to make sure your documents are protected, you have swift access to reliable services, and that your needs are addressed professionally and responsibly. I stand committed to educating the public in the next two months about this write-in campaign so that Oswego County may have an experienced, elected leader at this critical county-wide post,” said Wilbur.
For the past 10 years, Wilbur has served as the County Legislator representing the 21st district. He currently serves as the Majority Leader, a position he has held for the last two years. Throughout his time on the Legislature, he has worked with his colleagues to keep taxes low and maintain county services.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent Hannibal in the Legislature and to work with leaders throughout the county on public safety, public health, infrastructure decisions, and many other matters affecting county residents,” said Wilbur.
In addition to his work with the County Legislature, for the past nine years Wilbur has worked for Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and most recently has served as his district director.
“During my tenure at the State Assembly, I have worked on many local, county and state matters. The experience I’ve gained in solving issues for constituents and engaging directly with individuals and organizations in the community has also prepared me for the challenge of helping people at the County Clerk’s office.
“I understand the value of hard work and that is what I am going to bring to the County Clerk’s Office. One of my first jobs - in addition to working for my in-laws on their farm - was as a clerk in the clerk’s office. During that time, I quickly learned how much I enjoyed the pace and challenges of the Oswego County Clerk’s office: filing deeds, mortgages, pistol permits, passports, and performing multiple other duties which were all focused on helping people.
“I ask the voters of Oswego County to please write in Terry Wilbur for Oswego County Clerk. I believe we can work together to improve services that residents rely upon, and increase access to everything the County Clerk’s Office provides for all regions of Oswego County.
