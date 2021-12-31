OSWEGO COUNTY – Social issues are historically long-term, complex, and increasingly expensive. A case in point here is foster care. At its final meeting of the year, Dec. 9, the County Legislature ensured that program will be covered despite an apparent shortfall in state funding of $950,000.
The Department of Social Services requested the legislature approve transferring $950,000 from the Safety Net line of the 2021 county budget to the Foster Care line in order to cover this year’s shortfall, and the legislature agreed.
In an interview following that meeting, Democratic legislator representing the city of Oswego Tom Drumm offered his comments on the situation.
“I’ve been on the legislature for six years now,” Drumm said. “Foster care has been a heavy lift for us since I’ve been on the legislature. You can equate a lot of what’s going on to what’s going on with substance abuse in our county. If you talk to people in Social Services, a vast majority of these placements for foster care have some substance abuse element that’s occurring in the home. That’s become, with the pandemic, even more so the case. And so, we’ve seen these placements get more challenging, get more difficult, and they all have some semblance of substance abuse. It’s a major problem that we’re facing, that we’re going to have to continue to face. My understanding with the safety net is, a lot of that funding isn’t local share money. A lot of that money is facilitated by the state, but I don’t know the exact ins and outs of the program. Foster care’s a complicated issue in this county. It’s been an issue in this county ever since I’ve been on the legislature, and the issues are just getting more and more complicated with the substance abuse factor.
“We’re seeing the children getting placed into foster care because of substance abuse issues in their families, which is why you’re seeing placements on the rise. And when you don’t have foster families that are able to take on increases in kids going into foster families, it creates a really, really hard issue. With their original families there’s an issue to where essentially, it’s not safe to be in the home, and they have to be placed. The county considers all other options before foster care. We try to put them with grandma or grandpa, or aunt or uncle. When the county has exhausted all of their other placement options, foster care is the only option left on the table.
“It’s an expensive thing,” Drumm continued, “and it’s not good for kids. We don’t want to place kids in foster homes, but they have to have a safe environment to live in, and that’s a challenging problem sometimes in this county. It’s a continual, steady issue for us. Some years are worse than others. We’ve put a lot of work into this through the legislature and funded all this stuff properly to try to address the problem. We were in a place where we felt we had a good grasp on this pre-pandemic, but when you’re slapped with COVID and everything that entails, it creates another whole host of issues. It’s going to continue to be a challenge long past when I’m gone. (Drumm is retiring at the end of this year and did not seek re-election.) But, it’s not because the legislature hasn’t been trying to go at it by any means. We’ve taken a strong focus on it.”
In a recent interview, Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord gave a similar and detailed analysis of the challenges facing the foster care program.
“Basically,” Alvord began, “with all of the different cost of living increases, with some of our residential facilities, some of the placements on committees, Special Ed committee placements, school for the deaf, school for the blind, different foster care specialized care, therapeutic foster homes, expenses have gone up. The state sets the rate for all those different kinds of placements. The lower the placement, the lower the rate. The higher level of care that’s needed for some of our more fragile kids, the higher the rate. And so, the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) has increased rates on all of these placements, and it was retroactive (meaning more expensive to the county). The first round was retroactive to April 1, and then we received a second round, and that was retroactive to July 1. Those administrative directives are public, in terms of what the rates are or were through the OCFS website. I think that was the most significant reason for that increase.
“We have about 20 kids in Oswego County (10% of all in foster care) in residential placement (a higher level of placement) right now, and that’s higher than it has been. I think some of our youth are having some issues that I do attribute to the pandemic, especially with not having kids in school. Whether you’re a kid or you’re an adult, if there’s some psychiatric issues or emotional disturbance, this has been a particularly rough time for people.”
Regarding Legislator Drumm’s contention that the need to take kids out of their original homes is in good part due to the substance use problems their parents are experiencing, Alvord said, “that is absolutely true. People under stress revert to old behaviors. So, I think addictions have absolutely increased, and, let’s face it, the drugs out on the street right now are so unsafe that it is putting people into real trouble. So yes, I totally agree with Legislator Drumm. We are seeing over 50%, well over 50%, of our families impacted by addiction issues. That started though, quite a bit ago. Overall, the number of children in placement hovers around between 190 and 200 kids in Oswego County are in placement at any one time. That’s been pretty stable for about three years, even through the pandemic.”
The goal is “to achieve permanency and get the child out of placements and back with their parents or aunties, grandpas and grandmas, kinship care,” Alvord said.
“But with the most difficult of cases, we have to achieve permanency within 15 months, and then, we will issue to free the child for adoption.
“We have to show at DSS diligence of effort. So, we have to really show that we have done everything we can possible do to help moms and dads to get themselves stable and get a nurturing home set up with their kids.”
Regarding the children in residential care:
“That’s 20 out of those 200 or so,” Alvord said. “So, about 10% of our kids are in a residential facility, a higher level of placement. Their behaviors, their psychiatric conditions are such that it isn’t safe to have them in a foster home in our community. It used to be a lot less. We used to have a lot less kids, single-digit numbers of kids in residential placement, and now we’re seeing that increase.”
As pertains to the $950,000 shortfall in this year’s funding, Alvord said “we do get reimbursement from the federal and state, but at a federal level, there’s a thing called 4E funding, Title 4E, and that provides, in eligible cases, we have to establish eligibility and have the right language in our court order in order for our county to receive 50% of our cost for foster care placement. Not all of our cases are 4E eligible, but, I would say, the majority are. And then, the other 50%, we are given, at the state level, a foster care block grant, and then we receive also some flexible funding for family services. And once we spend all of that down, everything else is county/local share. So, we kind of have 100% of our foster care expenses covered until we run out of those capped state fundings. We’re anticipating about a $900,000 shortfall. That may not all be county funds though. Again, we get the 50% 4E. So, even out of that $950,000, say we spend all of that, some of that will be federally funded. It won’t be all county funds. It’s government, so, things get complicated.”
The resolution before the legislature labeled this bill as budget-neutral, meaning no increase in cost to the county. Alvord clarified that.
“It’s only budget-neutral,” she said, “because we have that to draw out of a different line in our budget, and that was Safety Net. Now, keep in mind, Safety Net is really for singles and childless couples who are on cash assistance. So, it’s actually out of a whole different division of the department. We anticipated with the pandemic that we would spend at least as much this year as we did last year on Safety Net, but indeed that didn’t happen. We underspent in that line.”
So, there was money left over in Safety Net that will now be applied to foster care.
What does she anticipate for next year?
“I think some of that depends on what happen with this pandemic,” Alvord said. “We’re seeing some stabilization as kids go back to school. We’re seeing parents returning to work. So, there’s some normalcy for the family. We are hopeful that we will be able to stabilize that fund. We’re also putting into play next year some specialized services for parents and families who are impacted by the substance use disorder. We’re very hopeful that in 2022, new initiatives, new strategies, to help people who are struggling with addiction issues, and that is partnerships with Farnham to help plug in more child welfare, specialized services for families. And I think that might be what Legislator Drumm was referring to, because the legislators have been wonderfully supportive of helping us strengthen our response in child welfare due to substance use.”
