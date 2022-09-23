Oswego County Legislature debates guns, Pulaski’s proposed UV water disinfection system, and a deputy county clerk position

OSWEGO COUNTY – At the recent Oswego County Legislator meeting, a memorializing resolution from the floor, having no legal weight whatsoever, and never having gone through committee, opposing the state legislature’s recently-imposed gun regulations was the most debated issue of evening.
The resolution “in opposition to New York State actions restricting 2nd Amendment rights” states:
“Whereas, in the wake of the evil, heinous actions against defenseless persons at Tops Market in Buffalo, the New York State Legislature seized on that terrible tragedy to rush through 10 new law that are meant to erode the right of legal gun owners and punish the legal & legitimate businesses in the firearms industry; and
“Whereas, shortly thereafter, the Bruen Opinion was handed down from the United States Supreme Court striking down the restrictive nature of laws limiting and pertaining to Pistol Permits in New York; and
“Whereas, with the ink barely dry on New York’s newest gun laws, the New York State Senate and Assembly, in response to the Bruen Opinion, rushed to pass S.51001 and A.41001 during an Extraordinary Session that essentially gutted the Second Amendment rights of citizens across New York State to carry their concealed firearm in public; and
“Whereas, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association recognized these new laws as ‘punitive licensing requirements that aim only to restrain and punish law-abiding citizens who wish to exercise their Second Amendment Rights;’ and
“Whereas, as county legislators, we take an oath of office to uphold the Constitution and this is clearly a flagrant violation of the constitutional rights of our citizens, taking away their ability to protect themselves and their loved ones and creating a bureaucratic boondoggle that ultimately seeks to disarm our residents, now therefore, be it
“Resolved, that the Oswego County Legislature is committed to pursuing all legislative and legal remedies, either alone or in concert with other like-minded counties and organizations, to overturn this assault on our Constitutional rights, and be it further
Resolved, that copies of this resolution be sent to all county governments in New York State, along with Governor Hochul, Assemblyman Barclay and Senator Patty Ritchie, to express our support for our constituents and the United States Constitution and our desire to overturn these wrong-headed laws.”
Legislator Edward Gilson was the first to speak.
“Another attack on our Second Amendment rights. Our governor and her cohorts went to work to gut that legislation and our rights to carry a concealed firearm. It’s another sad day for the encroachment upon our Second Amendment and mandated restrictions put on us by our state.”
Legislator Marie Schadt spoke next in opposition to the resolution.
“I guess this is as sad as Roe v. Wade. When the Constitution was crafted, they had single-ball muskets. The founding fathers knew that was not a perfect document. That is why amendments can be changed. Weapons have changed a lot. I am not against holding and owning and buying guns, but we have the most violent country right now in the world, and we’ve seen a tremendous amount of tragedy. I’m sorry. Too many children have been killed.”
Legislator John Martino spoke next in support.
“This has attacked legal gun-owners rights. I’m not talking about criminals. This is legal gun owners.”
Next Legislator Roy Reehil spoke.
“It’s my understanding this is just not really well-thought out. That’s part of the problem. So, besides the constitutional issues, this would make it a felony just to be a reenactor with a fake muzzle loader at Fort Oswego. So, they did not think this through. They did not go through the proper communications with local Sheriffs’ departments and law enforcement, nor organizations like the NRA or hunters’ organizations to try to figure this out. It’s a mess.”
Legislator Frank Castiglia asked Legislative Chairman James Weatherup to explain what parts of the state’s legislation they are voting on. In other words, is this resolution opposed to just parts of the legislation or the whole thing?
Weatherup responded he was opposed to “the whole thing, start to finish,” to which Castiglia responded that then he could not support this resolution.
The resolution passed by a vote of 19 to two.
In other business, a resolution to approve disbursing $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the village of Pulaski for improvements to its wastewater treatment facility by the implementation of an ultraviolet light water disinfection system in place of its present chemical disinfection system came before the Legislature.
According to a letter explaining the village’s position, Mayor Jan Tighe wrote, “the village wants to convert disinfection methods to further protect the water quality and ensure the economic future of the Salmon River” into which the village’s wastewater treatment plant’s effluent discharges.
Chemical disinfection requires the use of sodium hypochlorite (bleach) along with sodium bisulfite, which neutralizes the bleach prior to the effluent discharging into the Salmon River.
The disadvantages of this method, according to Tighe, include: chlorine compounds and oxygen-depleting chemicals released to the river; bleach and sodium bisulfite are hazardous chemicals that may cause environmental, health, and safety issues; the storage of chemicals and equipment requires a climate-controlled environment; daily chlorine residual monitoring is required.
On the other hand, according to Tighe, ultraviolet disinfection is a physical process that instantaneously neutralizes microorganisms as they pass by ultraviolet lamps submerged in the treated effluent; no chlorine compounds or oxygen-depleting chemicals are released to the river; it effectively inactivates most bacteria, viruses, spores, and cysts; it eliminates the need to generate, handle, transport, or store hazardous chemicals; it is user-friendly for operators; it does not require a climate-controlled environment; it adds nothing to the water but ultraviolet light; daily chlorine residual monitoring is not required.
The only disadvantage of ultraviolet disinfection listed concerns Total Suspended Solids (TSS) levels above 30 mg/L that can render ultraviolet disinfection ineffective. However, Tighe states, “the TSS levels at our plant are typically less than 10 mg/L.”
Tighe concludes by writing, “ As you can see from a water quality, environmental, health, and safety perspective, ultraviolet disinfection far outweighs chemical disinfection. We trust this letter demonstrates the positive natural resource and economic impact this project has in protecting the Salmon River and its significance to the village of Pulaski and Oswego County.”
The resolution passed by a vote of 19 to 2 with both Democrats Frank Castiglia and Marie Schadt voting against it.
Castiglia has spoken out in the past of his opposition to the process by which the Legislature has bundled all 17 of the so-far-approved ARPA projects into one resolution rather than voting on each project separately according to its merits. Following the meeting Legislator Marie Schadt explained her opposition to this meeting’s resolution on the Village of Pulaski’s request for $250,000 in ARPA funds.
“I just feel that if we’re going to do infrastructure, it’s got to be for the whole county, not for one town or village. And I feel this was under general maintenance and repair for that community. I disagree with the procedure. I feel that community should cover that unless we initiate a county-wide sewer system. I could get onboard with that. This project is more of a town, village, city issue in my eyes. The other projects I thought were haphazardly reviewed, not well-thought out, not carefully vetted. They (the Legislature) lumped them together, which I was opposed to. This is a lot of money. This should be carefully crafted for the biggest bang for our buck. But I just don’t feel that it’s happening. It (the program of the availability of ARPA funds) wasn’t advertised right, and those (first applications) got approved early. I just don’t like how this is going.”
Lastly, a resolution authorizing authority to create a deputy county clerk of motor vehicles by the elected Oswego County clerk was presented. Legislators Frank Castiglia and Nathan Emmons spoke on opposite sides of the issue.
Castiglia: “One of our fine legislators, Jack Proud, said, ‘It’s not our job to micromanage the departments.’ That’s true. But it it our job to micromanage the taxpayers’ money. And money that’s spent should be spent on services and any increase in manpower should be to increase services to the taxpayer, not middle management jobs that do not increase production to the taxpayer. And for that reason, I will not be voting in favor of this.”
Emmons: “I guess I would say there’s probably no other department or operation in our county more geared toward service to the public than the Department of Motor Vehicles. I’d like to remind this legislature of the amount of actual money and income and revenue that department actually brings into our county. So, I tip my hat to our county clerk for increasing and continuing to provide an increase in productivity of that staff, and I fully support this resolution.”
The starting salary recommended by County Clerk Terry Wilbur for the Deputy County Clerk of Motor Vehicles position is $46,202.
The resolution passed by a vote of 20 in favor to one opposed.
Other issues of Sept. 15th’s lengthy meeting will be covered in future articles.
