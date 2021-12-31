Oswego County Legislature enacts dog confinement law during deep snow

OSWEGO COUNTY – At its Dec. 9 meeting, the County Legislature authorized the Chairman to enact its annual confinement restriction on dogs during times of deep snow during the winter months at his discretion.
The resolution reads, in part:
Resolution EP-2: Authorizing the Chairman to impose a dog quarantine in the county of Oswego.
“Whereas, the deer population in the County of Oswego may suffer severe depredation due to dogs at large attacking, chasing or worrying deer within Oswego County, and
“Whereas the situation is compounded by the onset of substantial snow accumulation within the county.
“Now, on recommendation of the Economic Development and Planning Committee of this body, be it
“Resolved, that the Chairman of the Oswego County Legislature be, and he hereby is, empowered, when he deems it necessary, and in accordance with Section 120 of the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law, to issue and order that all dogs within the County of Oswego be securely confined until April 30, 2022.”
Legislative Minority Leader Marie Schadt discussed the necessity of the law in a recent interview.
Speaking of deer in the winter, Schadt said, “The deer corral in. They pen up. They make a big circle. They paw down, get to some grass, and stay together to stay warm and protect themselves. So, there might be a good-sized group of them. This is part of their survival tactics when it gets to be very deep snow. But, it puts them in a very dynamic situation. If a bunch of neighborhood dogs dove in, and coyotes will do it too, and started biting and tearing at them, it’s devastating to the herd because it’s very hard for the deer to run through the really deep snow. It could cause terrible injury, unnecessary injury.
“Everybody should manage their dog anyway,” she said, “but it’s not anything new. It’s happened for years and years and years.
“A quarantine occurs if the Chairman says, ‘Yes, the snow’s getting deep. We’re going to put it into effect.’ It’s an optional thing, (meaning it’s not a required law but is at the Chairman’s discretion) but it’s a recommended thing if snows get deep.
“I think the word ‘quarantine’ is what’s fired everybody up. That’s the legal term for it, rather than saying ‘leash law’ or using another word that doesn’t have ‘quarantine’ in it. But, the bottom line is, it’s recommended, and it is good forestry management in the event of deep snow.”
A dog kept within a fenced-in yard fulfills the definition of ‘securely confined’ Schadt said.
“It sounds way worse than it is,” she said. “And it’s for the dogs’ protection as well. Say a pack of dogs went in, you don’t want them shot. And the DEC (state Department of Environmental Conservation) would be inclined to do that if they were damaging, or ‘worrying’ deer, as they call it. So, the law’s not a bad thing, and I’d expound about it if it was.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.